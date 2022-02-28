Canadian Plastics

DSM boosts material production capacity in China to serve EV market

The company has begun work on an additional compounding line for high-performance materials at its Jiangyin plant in Jiangsu Province.

February 28, 2022   Canadian Plastics


Materials

Photo Credit: DSM Engineering Materials

Material supplier DSM Engineering Materials has announced plans to expand its high-performance materials production capacity at its Jiangyin plant in Jiangsu Province, China.

Work on an additional compounding line began in February 2022, DSM officials said in a Feb. 24 news release, with completion expected in 2023. The new line will help DSM meet growing demand for high-performance polymers used in a range of end applications – particularly for electric vehicles (EVs) and in electrics and electronics – and will help drive the shift to a low-carbon, circular economy.

“In recent years, rising living standards and increasingly ambitious environmental policies have driven demand for sustainable high-performance materials in China,” the news release said. “The new state-of-the-art compounding line will help meet this demand for high-performance specialty materials such as Akulon PA6/PA66, Arnite PET/PBT, Arnitel thermoplastic copolyester, EcoPaXX PA410, ForTii PA 4T/PPA, and Stanyl PA 46.”

In addition to increasing production capacity for materials enabling sustainable solutions, the expansion project will deliver no increase in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions upon start-up and will be powered by 100 per cent renewable electricity, DSM said. “This aligns with [our] sustainability commitments…which include halving global GHG emissions and launching bio- and/or recycled-based alternatives for [our] whole portfolio by 2030,” the company said.

Advertisement

The Jiangyin site already uses sustainable manufacturing, the news release said, including using self-generated solar power and sourced renewable electricity.

DSM Engineering Materials is a business group of Royal DSM.

Print this page

Related Stories
Berry boosts capacity to help address global face mask materials shortage
DuPont boosts nylon resins production in Germany
Invista to double nylon 6,6 polymer capacity in China
Lanxess boosts capacity in Antwerp facility

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*