DSM boosts material production capacity in China to serve EV market

Material supplier DSM Engineering Materials has announced plans to expand its high-performance materials production capacity at its Jiangyin plant in Jiangsu Province, China.

Work on an additional compounding line began in February 2022, DSM officials said in a Feb. 24 news release, with completion expected in 2023. The new line will help DSM meet growing demand for high-performance polymers used in a range of end applications – particularly for electric vehicles (EVs) and in electrics and electronics – and will help drive the shift to a low-carbon, circular economy.

“In recent years, rising living standards and increasingly ambitious environmental policies have driven demand for sustainable high-performance materials in China,” the news release said. “The new state-of-the-art compounding line will help meet this demand for high-performance specialty materials such as Akulon PA6/PA66, Arnite PET/PBT, Arnitel thermoplastic copolyester, EcoPaXX PA410, ForTii PA 4T/PPA, and Stanyl PA 46.”

In addition to increasing production capacity for materials enabling sustainable solutions, the expansion project will deliver no increase in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions upon start-up and will be powered by 100 per cent renewable electricity, DSM said. “This aligns with [our] sustainability commitments…which include halving global GHG emissions and launching bio- and/or recycled-based alternatives for [our] whole portfolio by 2030,” the company said.

The Jiangyin site already uses sustainable manufacturing, the news release said, including using self-generated solar power and sourced renewable electricity.

DSM Engineering Materials is a business group of Royal DSM.