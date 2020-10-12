Dr. Barry Arkles resumes position as Gelest CEO

Specialty chemical maker Gelest Inc. has appointed Dr. Barry Arkles as its CEO.

He replaces outgoing CEO Ken Gayer.

Arkles is also the chairman of the board of Gelest, the company he co-founded in 1991.

On October 1, 2020 Gelest was acquired by Mitsubishi Chemical America Inc., the U.S. subsidiary of Mitsubishi Chemical Corp.

“Dr. Arkles’ comprehensive knowledge of the business and technology of Gelest provides excellent continuity as members of the talented leadership team join to support the continued growth of the company in the key markets served: medical device, semiconductor, personal care, pharmaceutical and diagnostic science,” said Steve Yurich, president of Mitsubishi Chemical America.

“My primary objective will be to deploy the technological strengths of Gelest and its parent Mitsubishi Chemical in service to the customer base that depends on us and the communities that we serve,” Arkles said. “With the support of our reliable and talented employees, I anticipate a smooth transition into the Mitsubishi Chemical organization while sustaining the continued growth of Gelest.”

Based in Morrisville, Pa., Gelest produces silicon chemicals, methacrylates, and metal-organic compounds. It has about 240 employees.