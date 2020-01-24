Dow to start using recycled plastics from waste specialist Avangard Innovative

January 24, 2020 by Canadian Plastics

In an effort to further its circular economy goals, chemical maker Dow will now be supplied with post-consumer resin (PCR) pellets by Houston-based waste-optimization specialist Avangard Innovative LP (AI).

The PCR-based materials will be available to Dow’s North American customers later this year, and are intended for applications such as liners, shrink wrap and protective packaging, among others. Midland, Mich.-based Dow will initially use the PCR from AI to create linear low-density polyethylene (LLDPE) and low-density polyethylene (LDPE) products.

“We’re giving our customers the tools they need to supply consumers with products made from recycled plastic, like the liners they place into their waste bins and the shrink wrap they use to bundle and ship packaged goods,” said Victor Zapata, Dow’s recycling commercial director for Latin America and North America. “This collaboration combines AI’s waste collection and sortation technology with Dow’s materials science expertise, application expertise and operational scale to bring consistent processing and a reliable supply of PCR-based low-density (LD) and linear-low-density (LLD) PE to our customers throughout North America.”

The exclusive agreement to supply Dow with PCR to combine with virgin resins and create new LLDPE and LDPE products follows AI’s announcement that it is expanding its film collection and sortation next year – facilitated by a second plant in Houston, and new plants in Nevada and Mexico.