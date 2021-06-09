Dow to build MDI distillation and prepolymers facility in Freeport, Texas

In a move that supports what it calls increasing demand for downstream polyurethane systems products, chemical maker Dow has announced plans to build an integrated methylene diphenyl diisocyanate (MDI) distillation and prepolymers facility at its manufacturing site in Freeport, Texas.

The new Freeport MDI facility will replace Dow’s current North America capacity in La Porte, Texas, and will also be capable of supplying an additional 30 per cent of product to Dow’s customers. In coordination with the start-up of the new MDI facility, expected in 2023, Dow will shut down its polyurethane assets at the La Porte site.

“This MDI investment optimizes our existing asset infrastructure and enhances our global polyurethanes leadership position, further enabling us to support downstream systems customers’ growth,” Jane Palmieri, president of Dow’s industrial intermediates and infrastructure operating segment, said in a June 9 news release. “The back integration at the Freeport site creates a cost competitive supply of key upstream polyurethane raw materials, ensures a reliable supply position to support our growth in downstream high-value polyurethane markets and delivers a more sustainable production process.”

According to the news release, the new facility in Freeport will reduce Dow’s carbon footprint and water usage by eliminating the need for the generation of thermal power by utilizing existing thermal energy from the Freeport site, reducing water intake and wastewater discharge (through production efficiencies), and eliminating the need for transport of raw materials.