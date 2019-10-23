Domo, Circularise and Covestro partner on full plastics traceability

October 23, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

Resin suppliers Domo Chemicals and Covestro are partnering with transparency start-up Circularise in a collaborative project for circularity in the plastics industry through the use of blockchain technology.

Unveiled during the K 2019 show, the newly-formed Circularise Plastics project group aims to set up an open standard for sustainability and transparency within this field.

“Transparency and the notion of a circular economy are strongly in the spotlight, but there are mixed messages when it comes to traceability in plastics,” said Dumo’s Thomas Nuyts. “Achieving a single standard for traceability to origin would enable the industry to communicate regarding sustainable practices and attach proof of origin to materials.”

The partners believe that achieving traceability and transparency in the plastics supply chain enabled by blockchain will make it more authentic and transparent. There are three main objectives:

• Choose Circular: Make it easier for suppliers, processors, manufacturers, molders and brand owners to choose traceable, sustainable and circular materials.

• Produce Circular: Create incentives for suppliers and manufacturers to produce traceable, sustainable and circular materials and products.

• Make Circular: Provide critical information for reversed logistics and take back of products, materials and components.

The compatibility of blockchains has been a hot topic in the plastics sector, where the benefits of this new technology can serve all parts of the supply chain. “For material suppliers and processors, as well as equipment and moldmakers,” said Burkhard Zimmermann, head of strategy, sustainability, and digital at Covestro´s polycarbonates segment. “Circularise Plastics participation means increased material value and trust in your production, by adding material passports to plastic resin, additives colourants and any other materials produced. For OEMs and brand owners, it helps on the road to achieving sustainability targets and a strengthened brand position, by revealing a product’s origin and transparency on its environmental impact.”

The Circularise Plastics concept involves a seven-step process whereby the source material can be followed through a blockchain pathway, ensuring end-to-end product traceability and provenance. If ultimately accepted by the original information holder – either the plastic producer or the molder – the OEM can access important information and make statements accordingly. This solution has two basic main strengths over other initiatives. The open protocol will enable an industry standard (on any blockchain) and avoid monopoly. The Smart Questioning technology safeguards privacy, while still allowing for transparency.