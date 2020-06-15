Domo Chemicals closing BOPA line at Germany plant

June 15, 2020 by Canadian Plastics

As the result of what it calls “global overcapacity for nylon films,” Domo Chemicals has announced that it will be closing its third Biaxally Oriented PA film (BOPA) line at its Leuna plant in Germany, effective from August 2020.

Other operations at the Leuna plant will not be impacted by the move, company officials said.

“In these extraordinary circumstances of high business volatility, we have opted to continue to focus on quality and flexibility through cautious and smart asset management, rather than reacting with short-term volume strategies,” Attilio Annoni, managing director at DFS said in a statement. “We continue to focus on flexibility and competitiveness, and have not been impacted in how we support our customers in successfully meeting current and future market challenges with specialized and sustainable solutions. As ever we will continue to partner with our customers in developing and supplying nylon films for high performing and sustainable flexible packaging structures,”

With the acquisition of Solvay’s European PA66 business at the beginning of this year, Domo has become a significant player in the global integrated nylon 6 and 66 markets. Despite the current market slowdown, which is affecting the automotive and other industrial segments served by Domo’s polymers and intermediates and engineering materials units, the company says that it remains on course to achieve its global growth objectives.

Headquartered in Germany, Domo supplies engineering nylon materials for a diverse range of markets, including the automotive, food, medical, pharmaceutical, chemicals and electronics industries.