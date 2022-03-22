Canadian Plastics

DL Chemical completes Kraton Corp. acquisition

The $2.5-billion transaction was first announced in September 2021.

South Korea-based specialty polymer supplier DL Chemical Co. has completed its acquisition of U.S. material supplier Kraton Corp.

DL Chemical acquired Kraton in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately US$2.5 billion. The transaction was first announced in September 2021.

As a result of the transaction completion, Kraton is now a wholly owned subsidiary of DL Chemical. Effective March 15, Marcello Boldrini and Holger Jung are leading Kraton as co-chief executive officers, overseeing Kraton’s chemical and polymer segments, respectively.

“The merger enables Kraton to strengthen its global presence by leveraging DL Chemical’s manufacturing capabilities and footprint in the Asian market, along with its financial strength, allowing Kraton to further invest in industry-leading sustainable innovation,” DL Chemical officials said in a March 15 news release. “The merger also accelerates both DL Chemical’s and Kraton’s vision of being a global leader of specialty chemicals.”

DL Chemical is a headquartered in Seoul.

