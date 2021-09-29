Canadian Plastics

DL Chemical buying specialty polymer maker Kraton for $2.5 billion

Headquartered in Houston, Kraton produces resins and bio-based products derived from pine wood pulping co-products.

September 29, 2021   Canadian Plastics


Materials
Sustainability

Specialty polymer and biomaterials maker Kraton Corp. is being purchased by Korean petrochemical company DL Chemical Co. Ltd. for US$2.5 billion.

Headquartered in Houston, Kraton produces resins and bio-based products derived from pine wood pulping co-products. Applications for the company’s materials include adhesives, coatings, consumer and personal care products, sealants and lubricants, and medical, packaging, automotive, paving and roofing products.

“We believe DL Chemical has the industry presence and resources to continue to support the growth of Kraton’s business on a global scale,” said Kevin M. Fogarty, Kraton’s president and CEO in a news release.

DL is said to be the world’s largest producer of polybutene with a production capacity of 440 million tons per year. The firm also makes specialty polyethylene resins and oligomers.

Advertisement

Print this page

Related Stories
Kraton Performance Polymers buys specialty material supplier Arizona Chemical
PolyOne buys TPE assets, technologies from Kraton for $72 million
Eastman buying specialty chemical company Taminco for $1.7 billion
Transilwrap buying Dow Chemical’s global specialty films business

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*