Datacolor acquires colour formulation specialist matchmycolor

Datacolor, which supplies colour management technology, has acquired matchmycolor LLC, a Swiss technology company specializing in colour formulation and communication software, for an undisclosed amount.

Matchmycolor was created in 2009 through a management buyout from the former Ciba Specialty Chemicals and achieved sales of about US$3.5 million in fiscal 2022. The company has about 20 employees, mainly software specialists. The matchmycolor team will continue to work out of the company’s Basel, Switzerland offices.

“[This deal] strengthens Datacolor’s market position and further expands its global industry presence in colour management,” Datacolor officials said.

Datacolor provides software, instruments, and services for colour management of materials, products, and images. Headquartered in Lawrenceville, N.J., the company provides sales, service, and support in over 100 countries throughout Europe, the Americas, and Asia.