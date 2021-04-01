Canadian Plastics

Danimer Scientific announces $700-million expansion in Georgia

The biopolymer maker expects to construct an additional two-million-square-foot facility near its current 25-acre campus.

April 1, 2021   Canadian Plastics


Materials

Danimer Scientific, a developer and manufacturer of biodegradable materials, announced plans to invest US$700 million in expanding its Bainbridge, Ga., manufacturing operations, nearly quadrupling its workforce in Decatur County.

Headquartered in Bainbridge, Danimer currently employs more than 100 people in southwest Georgia. The company’s renewable and sustainable biopolymers are used in single-use and other plastic products. These materials are biodegradable and compostable and are used by clients in industries like food packaging, bottling, and other traditional packaging sectors. Applications for Danimer’s biopolymers include additives, aqueous coatings, fibres, filaments, films, hot-melt adhesives, and injection molded articles.

Danimer expects to construct an additional two-million-square-foot facility near its current 25-acre campus. The company will hire for technical positions and careers in production, maintenance, and management.

