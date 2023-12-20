Custom compounder Hexpol names new president, CEO

The Sweden-based firm has appointed Klas Dahlberg to the role.

Sweden-based material supplier Hexpol AB, said to be the world’s largest custom compounder, has appointed Klas Dahlberg as its new president and CEO.

Dahlberg replaces the late Georg Brunstam, who was Hexpol’s president and CEO until his sudden passing at age 66 in early September 2023. Hexpol’s deputy CEO and chief financial officer Peter Rosén had been serving as acting CEO since then.

In a Dec. 19 news release, Hexpol officials said that Dahlbeg will assume his new role no later than July 1, 2024.

“It is a pleasure to welcome Klas to Hexpol,” said Hexpol chairman Alf Goransson in the release. “Klas’ substantial international experience, tested leadership skills and successful career will be of high value to the continued strategic development of Hexpol.”

Advertisement

Dahlberg currently serves as head of business area for Norway-based NIBE Climate Solutions, which develops, manufactures and markets “eco-friendly, energy-efficient solutions for indoor climate comfort.”

Hexpol, which has approximately 5,000 workers worldwide, is organized into two business areas: compounding, and engineered products.