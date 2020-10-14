Covestro opens new polycarbonate film production line in Thailand

In a move that targets what it calls fast-growing demand from Asia-Pacific, Germany-based material supplier Covestro has launched a new production line for polycarbonate films at Map Ta Phut Industrial Estate in Thailand.

The new line is part of an investment program being undertaken by the company to expand its film production globally.

The films are mainly used in the automotive, telecommunications, medical technology and ID document sectors. The project is the first step in a global expansion of Covestro’s plastic film production. The total investment of more than 100 million euros also includes an expansion of the associated infrastructure and logistics to shorten delivery times. More than 100 new jobs will be created worldwide.

“With this additional production line using state-of-the-art technology, we are investing in future growth in the Asia-Pacific markets, which are very important to us,” said Sucheta Govil, Covestro’s chief commercial officer. “At the same time, we are responding to the rapidly growing demand for specialty films in this region and are supporting the expansion of promising technologies and industries.”

Covestro has been operating a production facility for specialty films in Thailand since 2007. The range comprises polycarbonate films from the Makrofol range and Bayfol products made from polycarbonate blends.

As another part of the film production investment plan, Covestro has already converted a coextrusion film plant in Guangzhou, China and beefed up production at its site in South Deerfield, Massachusetts. A next step will be the expansion of films production in Dormagen, Germany, where the company is currently building up new co-extrusion capacities; this project is scheduled for completion by the end of 2020.