Covestro kicks off expansion in West Virginia

June 14, 2018 by Canadian Plastics

Polymer maker Covestro LLC has officially started an expansion at its production facility in New Martinsville, W.Va. that will increase its annual production capacity of thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) in North America by 25 per cent through debottlenecking.

The capacity increase at New Martinsville follows the recent announcement of a TPU capacity expansion at the Covestro facility in Taiwan.

The capacity expansion supports the company’s Texin product line, a family of polymers used in a wide range of applications, such as automotive instrument panels, medical devices and footwear. Covestro’s New Martinsville facility was the first in North America to produce Texin, starting nearly 50 years ago.

The additional capacity at the New Martinsville site is part of a global investment strategy recently undertaken by Covestro in response to what the company characterizes as a rising global demand for TPU.

Covestro has 30 production sites worldwide and employed approximately 16,200 people at the end of 2017.