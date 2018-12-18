Covestro adding new PC film production line in Thailand

December 18, 2018 by Canadian Plastics

In a bid to boost its product offering for the Asia Pacific region, German polymer supplier Covestro AG has started to build up a new manufacturing line for polycarbonate films at Map Ta Phut Industrial Estate, Thailand.

The project is the first step of a global capacity increase for Covestro´s film production. The total investment of more than EUR 100 million also includes an expansion of the associated infrastructure and logistics.

“Our existing films plant in Map Ta Phut has been a high-performing and valued facility,” said Dr. Thorsten Dreier, global head of Covestro´s specialty films business, said in a statement. “Our main objective with this expansion is to intensify our collaboration with customers in Asia Pacific, in particular, to improve efficiency and punctual delivery.”

Covestro’s Map Ta Phut Industrial Estate facility started operations in January 2007 and produces Makrofol polycarbonate and Bayfol polycarbonate blend films, which are used in industry sectors such as security and ID cards, automotive, medical, as well as electrical and electronics. It produces a selection of grades, including new optical grades, and the new facility is designed to extend the range of products in response to market demand.