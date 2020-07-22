Conventus to distribute EMS-Grivory’s transparent polyamides for metal replacement

Thermoplastic distributor Conventus Polymers has been named an authorized distributor of EMS-Grivory’s extensive line of specialty nylons in Canada and the U.S.

The agreement covers a broad range of specialty nylon materials including EMS-Grivory’s Grilamid TR transparent nylon, Grilamid L nylon 12, Grivory GV partially aromatic nylon, and Grivory HT high-temperature PPA product portfolios. These products are based on amorphous, cycloaliphatic, long-chain: PA 12, PA 1010, PA 612, PA 610, partially aromatic, and polyphthalamide (PPA) nylon chemistries.

Conventus will sell the range of EMS-Grivory specialty nylons primarily for injection molded applications in non-automotive metal replacement of zinc and die cast in structural components and applications requiring high transparency, chemical resistance, and toughness. These markets include electrical, plumbing, oil and gas, consumer, healthcare, and lighting.

“Our goal is to expand penetration in many non-automotive markets where specialty nylons are gaining traction, being more readily adopted, and experiencing rapid growth,” said Conventus president John Jorgensen. “We are excited to develop applications with EMS-Grivory. We are building on many successful newly commercialized applications and expect to continue that momentum in new applications and markets that fit the EMS-Grivory focus on metal replacement with Grivory GV and Grivory HT.

Conventus has its U.S. headquarters in Parsippany, N.J. Its Canadian operation is based in Quebec.