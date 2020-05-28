Conventus Polymers opens Chinese subsidiary in Shanghai

May 28, 2020 by Canadian Plastics

U.S.-based thermoplastics distributor Conventus Polymers LLC has expanded into China by establishing a subsidiary, Shanghai Conventus Polymers New Materials Co. Ltd., based in Shanghai.

The expansion into China is part of Parsippany, N.J.-based Conventus’ overall business strategy to grow into key geographic regions, and the new China subsidiary will offer products to processors and end users throughout the Chinese provinces.

“Our business is growing quickly and with our extensive product portfolio of specialty engineering plastics, we are firmly positioned as a strategic supplier,” Conventus president John Jorgensen said in a statement. “This important move into China signals our further commitment to key multinational OEMs.”

To service the Chinese market, Conventus has established several warehouses close to its customers in East China and South China. The company has four compounding partners in China, each specializing in different areas to offer a full portfolio in addition to quick turnaround times and minimal freight costs. “Conventus will benefit from significantly lower compounding conversion costs which will make its products more competitive in the region,” the statement added. “Conventus has hired a team of three people to provide local sales coverage. The team is expected to grow in the near future.”

Conventus’ portfolio includes specialty nylons, polysulfones, thermoplastic vulcanizates (TPVs), and custom compounds.