Compounding industry veteran Kenneth Cary passes away

Cary, 83, founded Cary Chemicals in Edison, N.J., which later merged with Canadian PVC compounder Synergistics Industries.

August 18, 2021   Canadian Plastics


Photo Credit: Dignity Memorial

Plastics materials veteran Kenneth Cary Jr., who founded two PVC compounding firms, died on Aug. 6 at age 83 in Stuart, Fla.

In 1966, at age 28, Cary – whose father had also been in the compounding business – founded PVC compounder Cary Chemicals in Edison, N.J., which later merged with Synergistics Industries, a PVC compounder headquartered in Mississauga, Ont.

Cary retired from Synergistics in 1995, but returned to the PVC industry in 1999 when he founded Cary Compounds LLC, another PVC compounding operation in New Jersey.

He retired from Cary Compounds in March, 2021.

