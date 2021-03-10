Composites One to acquire Solvay Process Materials business

Composite material supplier Composites One has purchased the Process Materials business from the Solvay Composites Materials Global Business.

In a news release, Composites One officials said that the acquisition gives it the opportunity to add international manufacturing and sales capabilities in specialized materials used in a variety of vacuum-assisted composite manufacturing processes.

The acquired business, rebranded as Aerovac, is a manufacturer, developer, and supplier of process materials, tooling, and services used in prepreg processing, vacuum infusion, glass lamination, and other industrial applications.

“Aerovac is a natural, strategic extension of Composites One’s business,” said Steve Dehmlow, CEO of Composites One. “It positions us for future growth, and further establishes Composites One as a major supplier to the aerospace, wind energy and marine markets.”

The acquisition gives Composites One, which is headquartered in Arlington Heights, Ill., multiple manufacturing, kit design/fabrication and materials distribution locations including Santa Fe Springs, California; Sumner, Washington; Keighley, U.K.; Mondovi, Italy; and Toulouse, France. An additional site in Toulouse focuses on the design and manufacture of hard and soft tooling. Another inclusion is a U.K.-based distribution business, Med-Lab, which trades in aircraft engine overhaul consumables and fuel testing instruments.