Composites One to acquire Solvay Process Materials business
The acquired business will be rebranded as Aerovac and will act as manufacturer, developer, and supplier of process materials, tooling, and services.
Composite material supplier Composites One has purchased the Process Materials business from the Solvay Composites Materials Global Business.
In a news release, Composites One officials said that the acquisition gives it the opportunity to add international manufacturing and sales capabilities in specialized materials used in a variety of vacuum-assisted composite manufacturing processes.
The acquired business, rebranded as Aerovac, is a manufacturer, developer, and supplier of process materials, tooling, and services used in prepreg processing, vacuum infusion, glass lamination, and other industrial applications.
“Aerovac is a natural, strategic extension of Composites One’s business,” said Steve Dehmlow, CEO of Composites One. “It positions us for future growth, and further establishes Composites One as a major supplier to the aerospace, wind energy and marine markets.”
The acquisition gives Composites One, which is headquartered in Arlington Heights, Ill., multiple manufacturing, kit design/fabrication and materials distribution locations including Santa Fe Springs, California; Sumner, Washington; Keighley, U.K.; Mondovi, Italy; and Toulouse, France. An additional site in Toulouse focuses on the design and manufacture of hard and soft tooling. Another inclusion is a U.K.-based distribution business, Med-Lab, which trades in aircraft engine overhaul consumables and fuel testing instruments.
