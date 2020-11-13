Colourant supplier Heubach names Henry Brooks as president of Heucotech USA

Global colourant supplier Heubach Group has appointed chemical industry veteran Henry Brooks as president of its U.S. subsidiary Heucotech USA.

“[Brooks] will be an excellent addition to our team, and will be instrumental in realizing our vision of further strengthening our longstanding commitment to the U.S. and Canadian markets,” said Heubach officials said in a statement. “His strong history within our core application markets will be an important asset in growing and improving our offerings to our customers and partners.”

Prior to joining HeucotechLtd., Brooks was vice president of sales for Orion Engineered Carbons and also had strategic management roles at Inksolutions and Wolstenholme International.

Brooks received an MBA from the University of Illinois at Chicago and his BS in Chemistry from Illinois State University.

Heucotech is headquartered in Fairless Hills, Pa.