Colourant supplier Chroma acquires competitor Plastics Color Corp.

February 3, 2020 by Canadian Plastics

Specialty colour and additive concentrate supplier Chroma Color Corp. has acquired competitor Plastics Color Corp. (PCC) for an undisclosed amount.

The transaction includes PCC plants at its headquarters in Calumet City, Ill., and in Asheboro, N.C.

PCC was founded more than 50 years ago, and supplies colour concentrates, functional additives, and custom polymer masterbatches for the plastics industry.

“PCC has a strong base of customers and is known for solution-based products and strong service, both being pillars of Chroma’s offerings,” Chroma CEO Tom Bolger said in a Jan. 31 press release. “Their presence in medical and pharmaceutical products, food packaging, CPG, and construction applications will bring more technologies and know-how to Chroma to allow us to better serve our customers and continue our growth.”

Chroma is headquartered in McHenry, Ill.