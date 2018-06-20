Clariant opens new additives production facilities in China

June 20, 2018 by Canadian Plastics

Specialty chemical maker Clariant has opened two new, fully-owned additives facilities at its site in Zhenjiang, China.

In a statement, Switzerland-based Clariant said that the opening completes a multi-million dollar investment originally announced last year and puts Clariant’s additives business in China “on track to further expand its offering of customized, high-end solutions for the plastics, coatings and ink industries.”

“This completed investment in the Zhenjiang Economic and Technological Development Zone marks another milestone in our commitment to expand capability and capacity in China, one of the most important strategic markets for Clariant,” Christian Kohlpaintner, a member of Clariant’s executive committee, said in the statement, “We are pursuing a dedicated strategy aimed at increasing and sharpening the focus on China.”

The newly opened facilities will produce Ceridust micronized waxes and AddWorks synergistic additive solutions, both of which are used in various applications across the plastics, coatings and ink industries. “Such tailored solutions are a key component in continuing to expand Clariant’s China sales, as they fulfill the demand for environmentally compatible and safe products as outlined in China’s 13th Five Year Plan and the industrial policy ‘Made in China 2025’, while allowing Clariant to differentiate itself in the market environment,” Clariant said.