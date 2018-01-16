Clariant expands operations at Coatzacoalcos, Mexico facility

January 16, 2018 by Canadian Plastics

In a bid to better serve industrial and consumer markets in North America, Swiss-based specialty chemical supplier Clariant has expanded its industrial facility in Coatzacoalcos, Mexico, increasing production capacity by around 15 per cent.

The expansion project took approximately two years to complete, Clariant said in a statement, and was finished on time and on budget.

Since its opening in 2002, the Coatzacoalcos plant has continuously been expanded over the last 15 years. It currently occupies an area of 76,000 square meters, has over 100 employees and manufactures a wide variety of Clariant products.

Clariant has had a physical presence in Mexicop for over 50 years. The company’s Mexican operations currently employ more than 600 people in its operations in Santa Clara, Puebla, and Coatzacoalcos.