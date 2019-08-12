Chromaflo buys dispersion division of Liquid Colours

August 12, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

Global colourant provider Chromaflo Technologies Corp. has acquired the colourant dispersion division of South Africa-based Liquid Colours Ltd., in a move designed to enhance its position in the sub-Saharan African region.

The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

The newly acquired colourant dispersion division includes pigment dispersions and colorant technologies for decorative paint point of sale, in-plant systems, industrial coatings and other applications that will be integrated into Chromaflo’s recently built plant in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The transfer of product lines, technology and personnel from the Liquid Colours’ dispersions division to Chromaflo is set to take place over the next 12 months.

Chromaflo Technologies’ South African operations are part of Chromaflo’s APAC regional business, which is headquartered in Dandenong, Melbourne, Australia.

“The combination of our existing business and that of Liquid Colours’ dispersion division is a significant and exciting development for our business in Southern Africa,” John Dry, managing director and vice president at APAC, said in a statement. “It provides us with a solid platform in both volume and technology, coupled with a diverse range of products to further increase our regional footprint.”

Chromaflo Technologies South Africa will be headed by Lyle Peters, former general manager of Liquid Colours and supported by S. R. Rao, Chromaflo’s regional commercial director ISC & SSA.

Chromaflo is headquartered in Ashtabula, Ohio.