Chroma shuttering Ohio manufacturing site

Production will be moved to Chroma locations in North Carolina, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and Illinois.

Specialty colour and additive concentrates supplier Chroma Color Corp. is closing a materials plant in Delaware, Ohio.

Employees at the site – which Chroma described as its smallest in an Aug. 22 news release – have been informed of the closing.

Production will be moved to Chroma locations in Salisbury and Asheboro, N.C.; Leominster, Mass.; Lambertville and Newark, N.J.; and McHenry, Ill.

Production at the Delaware site is expected to end in late October with the facility fully closing by the end of this year. The Delaware location makes colour concentrates for a variety of industries.

“We want to thank our Delaware employees for their years of service and are hopeful that as many of them as possible will transfer to open Chroma positions at other locations,” Chroma CEO Shruti Singhal said in the release. “These are always difficult decisions and we do not make them without careful deliberation. In addition to offering assistance to our affected employees at the site, we have established a focused support team to ensure a seamless transition for our valued customers, many of whom already have working relationships with the other Chroma locations where work is being transferred.”

McHenry, Ill.-based Chroma also said it has established Manufacturing Centers of Excellence and has invested in personnel, capital equipment, and business management systems at those locations. “These changes have also created flexible capacity and agility in [our] operations resulting in faster responsiveness and deeper connectivity to customers,” the release said.

Founded in 1967, Chroma supplies specialty colour and additive concentrates for markets that include wire and cable, packaging, building and construction, consumer, healthcare, and transportation.