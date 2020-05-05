Chroma Color shuttering newly-acquired Illinois concentrates plant

May 5, 2020 by Canadian Plastics

Colourant and additive supplier Chroma Color Corp. is closing its colour concentrates plant in Calumet City, Ill., which it acquired earlier this year as part of its acquisition of Plastics Color Corp.

“Since the acquisition of Plastics Color Corp.’s assets and business took place earlier this year, we have been diligently exploring a wide array of opportunities to maximize the value we can bring to our customers with an optimal manufacturing footprint,” Chroma CEO Tom Bolger said in a statement. “After careful consideration and recognizing that we have ample capacity available on more advanced manufacturing equipment located at other Chroma Color manufacturing sites, the decision to close the Calumet City location has been made. This decision puts us in the best position to invest in the locations that will best serve our customers.”

Production is being transferred to Chroma’s operations in Asheboro, N.C., McHenry, Ill., Leominster, Mass., and Delaware, Ohio.

McHenry, Ill.-based Chroma also said that it’s investing more than US$1.5 million to prepare for this transition. “These recent investments include new equipment purchases, refurbishment of key equipment and assets, enhancements to our lab capabilities, and a variety of structural upgrades,” Chroma vice president of sales Bishop Beall said. “The equipment upgrades included several twin-screw compounding lines, high intensity mixer, roto-cone blending system, and additional lab equipment. With these investments and the systematic transition plan currently in process, we are confident that this consolidation will allow us to deliver improved products, quality and service to our valued customers.”

Completion of the Calumet City closure is scheduled to occur by July 31, Chroma said.