Chroma Color buys material supplier J. Meyer

Material supplier Chroma Color Corp. has acquired J. Meyer & Sons Inc., a manufacturer of custom and proprietary colour concentrates and masterbatches for the medical and pharmaceutical markets.

The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

Founded in 1883, West Point, Pa.-based J. Meyer initially was a toy importer from the Black Forest region of Germany. During World War II, the company expanded into the chemical industry, producing driers for the paint and ink industries. During the 1960s, the company moved into plastics to meet the growing demand for customized colors.

“Chroma Color is committed to growing our healthcare business through both organic and inorganic activities,” said Chroma Color CEO Shruti Singhal. “The acquisition of J. Meyer…further bolsters [our] strengths in supporting our healthcare customers that serve applications like medical devices, medical disposables, and pharmaceutical packaging.”

Chroma Color is headquartered in McHenry, Ill. The company makes specialty colour and additive concentrates for the wire and cable, packaging, healthcare, pharmaceutical, and consumer products markets.