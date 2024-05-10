Chroma Color buys concentrate maker Approved Color

Approved makes colour concentrates for toys, clothing, cookware, food containers, bottles, and other markets.

Specialty colour and additive concentrate maker Chroma Color Corp. has acquired colour concentrate maker Approved Color LLC for an undisclosed price.

Greenville, N.H.-based Approved was founded in 1975. The firm makes colour concentrates for toys, clothing, cookware, food containers, bottles, and other markets.

“You must always be prepared to seize opportunities as they arise, as you never know when you’ll encounter a company like Approved Color,” Chroma CEO Joe Herres said in a news release. “We are very proud of our acquisition team’s unwavering dedication that has led us to add another high-quality colour concentrate and masterbatch manufacturer to enrich our portfolio for our customers.”

Officials with Chroma added that the acquisition of Approved “further bolsters Chroma Color’s strengths in supporting our customers.”

McHenry, Ill.-based Chroma supplies specialty colour and additive concentrates for the wire and cable, packaging, healthcare, pharmaceutical, and consumer products markets.