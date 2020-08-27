Chroma Color appoints new executive team members

Specialty colourant and additive supplier Chroma Color Corp. has named two industry veterans to executive team positions.

The McHenry, Ill.-based firm has appointed Glenn Munshaw as vice president of operations and Jeff Smink as vice president of technology.

Most recently, Munshaw was the vice president of operational excellence at RTP Co., where he had OPEX responsibility for plants in North America, Europe, and Asia. Prior to RTP, he was with Americhem as vice president of global manufacturing.

Smink has held executive positions with M.A. Hanna and PolyOne Corp., and served as president of Carolina Color from 2003 to 2010. When Carolina Color folded into the current Chroma Color Corp. in 2018, he took the role of chief operating officer.