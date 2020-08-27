Canadian Plastics

Chroma Color appoints new executive team members

The McHenry, Ill.-based colourant supplier has named Glenn Munshaw as vice president of operations and Jeff Smink as vice president of technology.

Specialty colourant and additive supplier Chroma Color Corp. has named two industry veterans to executive team positions.

The McHenry, Ill.-based firm has appointed Glenn Munshaw as vice president of operations and Jeff Smink as vice president of technology.

Glenn Munshaw

Most recently, Munshaw was the vice president of operational excellence at RTP Co., where he had OPEX responsibility for plants in North America, Europe, and Asia. Prior to RTP, he was with Americhem as vice president of global manufacturing.

Jeff Smink

Smink has held executive positions with M.A. Hanna and PolyOne Corp., and served as president of Carolina Color from 2003 to 2010. When Carolina Color folded into the current Chroma Color Corp. in 2018, he took the role of chief operating officer.

 

