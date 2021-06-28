Chroma Color acquires Color Resource LLC

In a move that aims to expand its product offerings in the wire and cable marketplace and other key market segments, Chroma Color Corp. has acquired Color Resource LLC, a manufacturer of colour concentrates for the telecommunications, fibre, building, electronics, and specialty wire markets.

The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

Color Resource’s manufacturing plant is located in Leominster, Mass., and the firm provides stock and custom colour concentrates that meet Munsell, NEMA, RAL, and SAE J-1178 specifications for PVC, PE, PP, and EVA resins; these concentrates often include additives for UV protection, anti-microbial, flame retardancy, anti-static, or chemical resistance for use in harsh environments.

Chroma Color President, Howard DeMonte, stated, “We are pleased to now offer our current wire and cable customers with new moisture cure options for emerging markets such as low voltage, automotive, and appliance,” Chroma Color president Howard DeMonte said in a June 28 news release. “Additionally, Color Resource’s plant in Leominster, Massachusetts, is very close to the Chroma Color’s facility. This makes the blending of our companies easier on our team members and seamless for our customers.”

Chromo Color is headquartered in McHenry, Ill.