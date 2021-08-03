Chroma Color acquires Adam Gates & Co.

Thermoplastic and compounded polymeric supplier Epolin, a division of Chroma Color Corp., has acquired Adam Gates & Co. LLC, a maker of near-infrared (NIR) and laser absorbing dyes that provide absorbance and transmission properties.

The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

“Customers of Adam Gates will benefit from an expanded product portfolio, additional supply forms, and Epolin’s technical expertise” Epolin president Michael Crosby said. “The acquisition supports Epolin’s global growth in evolving applications while diversifying our synthesis capabilities.”

Advertisement

Adam Gates is headquartered in Hillsborough Township, N.J.

“This acquisition is additive to Epolin’s strong organic growth as a market leader in their segment,” Chroma CEO Shruti Singhal said. “As they continue to operate as an independent subsidiary of Chroma, this action aligns with Chroma’s strategy to grow and scale through acquisition.”