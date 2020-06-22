Chroma Color acquires absorbing dyes and thermoplastic compounds maker Epolin Chemicals

June 22, 2020 by Canadian Plastics

Specialty colour and additive maker Chroma Color Corp. has acquired Epolin Chemicals LLC, a supplier of near-infrared absorbing dyes and thermoplastic compounds for an undisclosed amount.

Headquartered in Newark, N.J., Epolin makes materials used in sensors, security inks, light filters, touch-screens, night vision products, and eyewear. The company will operate as an independent subsidiary of Chroma Color.

“This acquisition of Epolin will contribute significantly to Chroma Color’s leadership in the colorants and additives industry,” Tom Bolger, CEO of Chroma, said in a June 22 statement. “We are excited to add Epolin’s cutting-edge NIR Dye technology to our expanding product portfolio”.

In the statement, Chromo Color officials also noted “there is a tremendous opportunity for cross-selling by our team when IR absorption is part of an application combined with traditional colour.”

Chroma Color is headquartered in McHenry, Ill., and serves the packaging, healthcare, pharmaceutical, consumer products and other markets.