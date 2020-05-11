Chase Plastics now distributing Lanxess HPM products in Canada, U.S.

May 11, 2020 by Canadian Plastics

Lanxess Corp., a division of German specialty chemicals company Lanxess AG, has contracted Chase Plastic Services, headquartered in Clarkston, Mich., to distribute its high-performance materials (HPM) products in the U.S. and Canada.

The agreement includes Lanxess’ Durethan polyamide 6 (PA6) compounds and Pocan polybutylene terephthalate (PBT) compounds.

“We are happy to partner with Chase Plastics, a company with a proven track record of service to the thermoplastics industries in North America, and are looking forward to a successful relationship,” said Michael Assaf, head of the Lanxess HPM business unit for the Americas region.