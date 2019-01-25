Chase Plastic Services now distributing Sabic materials in North America

January 25, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

Clarkson, Mich.-based resin distributor Chase Plastic Services Inc. is now representing chemical maker Sabic’s complete line of specialty engineering resins – including Noryl-brand PPO/PPE, Ultem-brand polyetherimide and LNP-brand compounds and copolymers – in Canada, the U.S., and Mexico.

Nexeo Solutions also distributes Sabic’s specialty materials in the same region.

Founded in 1992, Chase Plastics is a stocking distributor with a portfolio that offers more than 18,000 varieties of specialty, engineering and commodity thermoplastics. The firm has a network of 32 distribution centres and warehouses throughout North America.

“Chase Plastics’ strengths…are well-aligned with Sabic’s growth ambitions,” Chase president Kevin Chase said in a statement.

Sabic – short for Saudi Basic Industries Inc. – is based in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, with North American headquarters in Houston, Tex.