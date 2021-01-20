Celanese to build liquid crystal polymer plant in China

Chemical and specialty material supplier Celanese Corp. has announced plans to build a world-scale, multi-phase liquid crystal polymer (LCP) polymerization plant in China to support the significant growth in its Vectra and Zenite LCP product lines.

Site selection is underway, Celanese said, and the company is considering both existing and greenfield locations to place the new facility.

Vectra and Zenite LCP is a family of halogen-free, high-performance polymers that provide high-temperature performance (service temperature up to 240°C, short term up to 340°C) in eco-friendly, thin-wall applications.

The total scope of the investment is intended to support approximately 20 kilotons of LCP production per year, with the first phase of the project expected to come on-line in 2024.

The addition of LCP polymerization capacity in China will make Celanese the only LCP producer with assets in both Asia and the Western Hemisphere, giving the company the ability to work closely with customers in multiple regions. Celanese currently has LCP polymerization capability in Shelby, North Carolina, and LCP compounding in North America, Europe and China.

“China continues to be a quickly growing manufacturing base for many global electronics and automotive customers and is home to more than 50 percent of current global demand for LCP. This investment will allow Celanese to continue innovating with our customers in this key geography and meet the rapidly growing demands for our LCP products,” said Stefan Kutta, vice president, engineered materials for Celanese.