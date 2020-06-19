Canadian Plastics podcast: Resin supply, demand and pricing during COVID-19, Part 1: Polyethylene
June 19, 2020 by Canadian Plastics
Resin supply, demand and pricing during COVID-19 – A podcast series
GUEST: Zachary Moore
TOPIC: Resin supply, demand and pricing during COVID-19, Part 1: Polyethylene
DESCRIPTION: In part one, market expert Zachary Moore gives an overview of the North American polyethylene (PE) market, including pricing trends and new capacity coming online, that will determine supply, demand, and pricing for PE during this unprecedented pandemic.
BIO: Zachary is the deputy managing editor of ICIS in the Americas. He has been working in the petrochemical industry for the past 15 years in Asia, the Middle East, and now the U.S. He has worked on BTX aromatics, styrenics, phenol, and acetone and the polyester chain, and specializes in the polyoelfins space, tracking PE and PP markets.
