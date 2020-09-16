Braskem’s $750-million polypropylene plant begins commercial production in Texas

Polyolefins producer Braskem yesterday announced the successful launch of commercial production at its new world-class polypropylene (PP) production line in La Porte, Tex.

In a Sept. 10 statement, Braskem said that the PP line – its largest to date in North America – has a production capacity of more than 450 kilotons (kt) or 1 billion pounds per year and has the capability to produce the entire polypropylene portfolio, including homo-polymer, impact co-polymer, and random co-polymers.

Construction began in October 2017 with the final phase of mechanical construction completed in June 2020.

“The launch of commercial production at our new world class polypropylene production line in La Porte clearly affirms Braskem’s position as the North American polypropylene market leader,” Mark Nikolich, Braskem America CEO, said in the statement. “Our investment of US$750 million in the largest polypropylene production line in the Americas, and the first new polypropylene plant in North America since 2008, reflects our enduring commitment to meeting the needs of our clients today and for the long-term.”

“The startup of our new production line comes at a time when the North American polypropylene industry needs it most,” said Alexandre Elias, vice president, polypropylene North America. “The market has adapted to the COVID pandemic and demand in North America has recovered to pre-COVID levels. This demand, coupled with recent operating challenges in the industry, has created a situation where clients in North America need our support. We are excited to bring the new production capability to clients not only in North America, but also to international clients.”

A next development step for Braskem is the launch of its Global Export Hub in Charleston, S.C., which will have capacity to support export shipments of up to 450 million pounds (204 kt) of polypropylene and specialty polymers annually to Braskem customers worldwide.