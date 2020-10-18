Braskem partners to remove household plastic waste from landfill in Greater São Paulo

Brazilian petrochemical company Braskem is partnering with environmental engineering company Tecipar to collect about 2,000 tons of plastic waste annually from Santana do Parnaíba, a city in the metropolitan area of São Paulo, Brazil.

The two parties aim to recover the equivalent to 36 million PE and PP packaging items from the landfills of Santana do Parnaíba.

São Paulo is Brazil’s most populous city. In a statement, Braskem noted that a recent survey conducted by the São Paulo State Court of Audit found that one-third of municipalities in São Paulo do not yet have recycling systems.

The partnership between Braskem and Tecipar will see the creation of a picking plant to separate solid and organic waste from materials collected by the public collection system in the cities of Barueri and Santana de Parnaíba. The plastic sorted by Tecipar is then taken to Braskem’s partner recycling company. The recycled PE and PP resins will be used as raw materials for developing more sustainable solutions for the plastic industry.

This is the first agreement entered into by Braskem for the removal of plastic waste from landfills. The recycled PE and PP resins will help to expand Braskem’s portfolio of sustainable solutions, which are marketed under the “I’m green” brand used by major companies for producing plastic items with better environmental footprints.