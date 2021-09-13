Braskem and SCG Chemicals sign MoU to produce green polyethylene

Brazilian petrochemical company Braskem has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the SCG Chemicals to perform studies to jointly invest in a new bio-ethanol dehydration plant in Thailand to produce bio-ethylene and bio-based polyethylene (PE).

If implemented, Braskem officials said in a Sept. 9 news release, this cooperation could double the existing capacity of “I’m green” bio-based PE.

“Amidst the ever-increasing demand for circular economy and sustainable solutions worldwide, we keep looking for opportunities to expand ‘I’m Green’ bio-based PE availability,” said Roger Marchioni, Braskem’s director for Asia. “Besides meeting customers’ expectations and contributing to carbon neutrality commitment by 2050, this project may be a landmark for Braskem’s footprint in Asia. We are fortunate to develop this potential partnership with SCG Chemicals that shares the same view in sustainability and has a successful track record in the chemical industry in Asia.

If the feasibility studies are approved with mutual agreement between parties, the production facility would be located in Map Ta Phut, Rayong, Thailand. “This project would allow the combination of [our] technology and bio-plastics know-how with SCG’s knowledge of the Asian market and expertise in PE production,” Braskem said.