Borealis buys Rialti SpA to expand its circularity portfolio

In a deal designed to further its transition to a circular economy, chemical supplier Borealis is acquiring Italy-based Rialti, said to be one of Europe’s leading producers of mechanically recycled polypropylene (PP) compounds for injection molding and extrusion.

The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

In a June 30 news release, Borealis officials said the acquisition will add 50,000 tonnes of recycled compounding capacity, strengthening Borealis’ circular portfolio and furthering its commitment to the EverMinds platform, a corporate initiative to bring together stakeholders and influencers to unlock progress and accelerate change.

Based in the area of Varese, Italy, Rialti is one of the European market leaders specialized in production of PP compounds with a focus on mechanically recycled PP feedstock from post-industrial and post-consumer waste.

“The addition of Rialti to our portfolio will expand our circular offering and strengthen our ability to serve our customers in meeting their sustainability ambitions,” said Lucrèce Foufopoulos, executive vice president at Borealis of Polyolefins, Innovation & Technology, and Circular Economy Solutions.

Borealis has head offices in Vienna, and employs 7,600 workers in over 120 countries.