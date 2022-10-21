Borealis announces plans to build advanced mechanical recycling plant

The plant will be located in Schwechat, Austria and will be based on Borealis' Borcycle M technology.

Materials supplier Borealis is planning on building an advanced mechanical recycling plant in Schwechat, Austria.

The commercial-scale facility will be based on Borcycle M technology developed by Vienna-based Borealis, which transforms polyolefin-based post-consumer waste into high-performance polymers suitable for demanding applications.

The company made the announcement on Oct. 19 at the K 2022 in Dusseldorf, Germany.

The new plant will have capacity to produce more than 60 kilotonnes of compounds per year, Borealis officials said.

The front-end engineering design (FEED) stage for the plant will be carried out by Nextchem, specialists in the field of green chemistry and technologies for the energy transition. Borealis expects to take a final investment decision in the second half of 2023 and start construction by the end of 2023. The first volumes of recycled polyolefin products are expected in 2025.

Construction and operation of the plant will support Borealis’ sustainability commitments, which target a supply capacity of 600 kilotonnes of circular products and solutions globally by 2025, further increased to 1.8 million tonnes by 2030.