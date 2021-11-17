Berry Global signs advanced recycled resin supply agreement with PureCycle

Plastic packaging maker Berry Global has announced an agreement with plastics recycler PureCycle Technologies Inc. that will provide Berry with PureCycle’s Ultra-Pure Recycled, or UPR, advanced recycled resin.

The material will be supplied to Berry in summer 2023 for manufacturing at one of Berry’s ISCC PLUS certified facilities. Berry previously announced its first three facilities in North America to achieve ISCC PLUS certification.

As a result of this latest agreement, Berry will have access to more than 600 million pounds (over 272 million kilograms) a year of recycled plastic material by 2025.

“Customers look to Berry for unique ways to meet their ambitious sustainability goals,” said Tom Salmon, Berry’s chairman and CEO. “Through our access to advanced recycled resin sand technical expertise, we are a dependable partner for customers in the implementation of sustainable solutions. By using our relationships with top suppliers and the latest technologies we can provide our customers with premier access to in-demand circular resins.”

According to Berry officials, PureCycle’s recycling process separates colour, odour, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstocks to transform it into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene. The recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic, fully closing the loop on the reuse of recycled plastics while making recycled polypropylene more accessible at scale to companies desiring to use a sustainable, recycled resin.

Berry is headquartered in Evansville, Ind. Earlier this year, the company signed a long-term supply agreement for ISCC PLUS-certified, advanced recycled feedstock resins by mass balance with LyondellBasell; and it’s also collaborating with Borealis for access to that company’s first volumes of chemically recycled circular polyolefins.

PureCycle is headquartered in Orlando, Fla.