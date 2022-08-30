Benvic Compounds to be acquired by International Chemical Investors Group

PVC Europe Group S.a.r.l, an independently managed investment subsidiary of European investment firm Investindustrial Growth L.P., is selling the compounds business of France-based Benvic Group SAS to International Chemical Investors Group.

The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed. Closing is expected towards the end of the year. Benvic’s medical activities in Italy are expected to be retained by Investindustrial funds.

Benvic’s compounds business – called Benvic Compounds – develops, produces, and markets thermoplastic solutions based on PVC as well as engineering polymers and bio-polymers compounds. With approximately 500-million euros of sales and 630 fulltime employees, the company is said to be one of Europe’s leading PVC compounders in terms of volume as well as a leader in several specialty compounding applications in North America. the US.

Benvic was founded in 1963 as a subsidiary of Solvay.

Since Investindustrial’s entry four years ago, Benvic Compounds has reportedly been transformed into a global thermoplastic solutions company through eight add-on acquisitions across Europe and the U.S. In addition to a successful international buildup strategy, Benvic Compounds pursued a number of value creation initiatives, building on the company’s core strengths, including end-market and product diversification, operational improvements and the strengthening of the management team.

Benvic has also rolled out several action plans to significantly reduce its CO 2 emissions and to eventually achieve carbon neutrality on direct scopes. Benvic also completed an ESG-linked refinancing, directing its action towards the circular economy by developing sustainable and renewable materials and solutions.

“Benvic has thrived under our ownership as a result of a strong industrially driven plan, with a clear investment rationale that has been executed with care and precision by our teams and management,” Andrea C. Bonomi, chairman of the Industrial Advisory Board of Investindustrial, said in an Aug. 25 statement. “During Investindustrial’s ownership, Benvic started as a niche compounder and has been built into a global player in thermoplastics through an extensive and successful buy-and-build program across Europe and the U.S., which is an area Investindustrial has significant expertise in. We are confident that the company remains well positioned to continue its strong growth trajectory under its new owners.”