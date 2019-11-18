BASF acquires 3D printing service provider Sculpteo

November 18, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

In a move that deepens its involvement in the additive manufacturing sector, global chemical supplier BASF has acquired France-based online 3D printing service provider Sculpteo.

The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

“The acquisition of the French 3D printing specialist based in Paris and San Francisco will enable BASF 3D Printing Solutions GmbH, a wholly-owned subsidiary of BASF New Business GmbH, to market and establish new industrial 3D printing materials more quickly,” BASF said in a Nov. 18 statement. “Sculpteo’s management team fully supports the acquisition and will remain in place to provide customers and partners with this expanded service spectrum.”

In its statement, BASF said that it plans to develop the existing Sculpteo 3D printing platform further into a global network. “Through the acquisition of Sculpteo, we can provide customers and partners with even faster access to our innovative 3D printing solutions. In addition, our customers will benefit from an extended range of services”, said Dr. Dietmar Bender, managing director of BASF’s 3D printing solutions segment. “Together with Sculpteo, we are pursuing our goal of establishing additive manufacturing as a proven technology for industrial mass production.”

Combining the strengths of both companies will provide Sculpteo’s existing customers with access to a more extensive portfolio of 3D printing materials. “We are excited to join the BASF team and thus benefit from BASF’s outstanding R&D to provide our customers with innovative solutions”, said Clément Moreau, CEO and co-founder of Sculpteo.

Moreau will stay with Sculpteo as CEO, BASF said.