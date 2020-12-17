Avient adding capacity for medical-grade Mevopur materials in Asia-Pacific
The material supplier is equipping an existing facility in Singapore with a new production line to meet growing demand for the specialty polymers in that region.
U.S.-based specialty material supplier Avient Corp. is equipping an existing facility in Singapore with a new production line to meet the growing demand for specialty pre-coloured, medical grade Mevopur polymers in the region.
The new line will be installed at the EN-ISO13485-2016 certified site, and complements similar capabilities in North America and Europe.
“When our newly added production line is validated and goes on-stream in Singapore next quarter, Avient will be able to increase its capacity to supply these materials, which address the particular needs of the healthcare industry in the Asia-Pacific region,” said Say-Eng Lee, vice president and general manager, colour and additives, Asia. “This allows our customers the choice of a masterbatch concentrate or pre-coloured material that best fits their production process”.
According to Avient, demand from local and regional customers for pre-coloured Mevopur materials stems from an increase in the Asia Pacific market for medical and diagnostic devices and pharmaceutical packaging. “As part of a global network of ISO13485 sites established starting in 2010, the Singapore facility also plays an important role in supporting product development globally,” Avient officials said in a statement.
Avon Lake, Ohio-based Avient was formerly known as PolyOne Corp., and is one of North America’s largest compounder and concentrate makers and as one of the region’s largest resin distributors.
