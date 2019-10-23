Avery Dennison wins 2019 Innovations in Sustainability Award

October 23, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

Material supplier Avery Dennison was named winner of the 2019 Future of Sourcing Awards during the Sourcing Industry Group’s Global Executive Summit in Carlsbad, Calif.

The Future of Sourcing Awards celebrates organizations and individuals that show innovation, leadership and transformation in categories that are critical to the sourcing industry.

EcoVadis and Avery Dennison, which is headquartered in Glendale, Calif., received the Innovations in Sustainability award for Avery Dennison’s Sustainable Procurement Program, which assesses, monitors, and encourages the improvement of the social and environmental practices of Avery Dennison supplier partners worldwide.

Launched in 2016, Avery Dennison’s Sustainable Procurement Program uses sustainability ratings and performance improvement tools for the company’s suppliers. Each year, Avery Dennison and EcoVadis review suppliers representing more than 80 percent of Avery Dennison’s direct spend on materials. EcoVadis assesses and rates each supplier’s environmental, ethics, labour, and supply chain practices. Detailed scorecards are then made available to Avery Dennison’s procurement team, helping to track individual supplier’s results and improvement paths. Suppliers can also use EcoVadis’ online system to share their scorecard with any customer or stakeholder who requests it, including Avery Dennison competitors.

Avery Dennison’s work with EcoVadis also received a Label Industry Global Award in September 2018.

Avery Dennison manufactures and distributes pressure-sensitive adhesive materials, apparel branding labels and tags, RFID inlays, and specialty medical products.