Aurora Plastics buys EnCom Polymers

In its sixth transaction since 2017, compounder Aurora Plastics LLC has acquired EnCom Polymers Inc., a privately-owned U.S. manufacturer of customized specialty engineered thermoplastics, colour-matching services, and related material technology solutions.

The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

In a March 4 news release, Aurora officials said that EnCom products are utilized in applications in the electrical, automotive, medical, building and construction, consumer goods, business equipment, and transportation industries.

EnCom – which was founded in 1999 by Rick Kaskel and is based in Evansville, Ill. – will be grouped with Enviroplas, which was acquired by Aurora in 2022 to create the company’s Engineered Thermoplastics business segment.

“EnCom increases Aurora’s exposure to a mix of additional materials and end markets that are very attractive, and provides us with a significant synergy opportunity,” Aurora CEO Darrell Hughes said. “Through collaborative efforts, we plan to further accelerate EnCom’s growth, creating a bright future for our customers and employees.”

Kaskel will take on an advisory role with Aurora, the news release said, while the rest of EnCom’s employees will continue their employment with the company.

Founded in 1997, Aurora Plastics has six compounding manufacturing facilities, located in Streetsboro, Ohio; Welcome, N.C.; Lunenburg, Mass.; Evansville, Ind.; Pasadena, Tex.; and Marieville, Que.