Aurora Plastics breaks ground for Streetsboro, Ohio expansion

Compounder Aurora Plastics, which has Canadian operations in Quebec, broke ground for an expansion of its facility in Streetsboro, Ohio, that will provide more than 100 million pounds of new compounding capacity in rigid PVC, rigid PVC alloys, and CPVC.

“We see continued strength in our end markets for Aurora’s products and services over the next several years,” Aurora CEO Darrell Hughes said in a news release. “This investment in added capacity and capabilities allows us to further accelerate our growth and enables innovative new product development.”

The Streetsboro, Ohio, location is the company’s largest facility, and has been in operation for over 20 years.

“Streetsboro operations are industry leading, incorporating sophisticated compounding assets and process controls,” Hughes said. “[It’s] also the location of our rigid-polymer technical centre.”

Project completion is expected in the fourth quarter of 2023. In addition to an increased footprint and additional capacity, the expansion will also create 30 new jobs in Streetsboro.

Aurora was founded in 1997, and has five facilities – four in the U.S. and one in Marieville, Quebec. The company supplies rigid and flexible PVC compounds, TPR, TPE, TPO, CPE alloys, LSOH, SBS, SEBS, PVC/acrylic alloys, and foam compounds.