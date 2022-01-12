Ascend to build specialty chemicals plant in China

Ascend Performance Materials has signed an investment agreement to construct a new hexamethylene diamine (HMD) and specialty chemicals plant in Lianyungang, China in the Xuwei New Area Park.

In a Jan. 12 news release, officials with Houston-based Ascend said the new plant will be its first chemical production facility and the largest investment the company has made outside of the U.S.

The plant will produce HMD and specialty chemicals to supply Ascend’s global polyamide production and serve its regional customers.

“China and Asia remain high-growth markets for us,” said Dr. Kevin Wu, Ascend’s senior vice president and managing director for Asia. “This new plant is a symbol of our growth in the region and the partnerships we have developed.”

Ascend will begin construction later this year with a plant startup targeted for the second half of 2023.

The announcement of the new site construction follows a series of acquisitions and capacity expansions to enable regional growth and continued global supply security. In 2018, Ascend made its first acquisition in Tilburg, Netherlands, followed by acquisitions in Mozzate, Italy; Suzhou, China; and Fosses, France. Ascend will also complete an acquisition in San Jose Iturbide, Mexico and the construction of Ascend Asia Innovation Center later this year.