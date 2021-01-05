Ascend purchases Eurostar Engineering Plastics

In a deal designed to expand its flame-retardant portfolio and European footprint, Ascend Performance Materials has purchased France-based compounder Eurostar Engineering Plastics for an undisclosed price.

With the purchase, Houston-based Ascend – said to be the world’s largest fully integrated producer of polyamide 66 resin – gains what it calls a full portfolio of UL yellow card certified flame-retardant, as well as water contact and thermally conductive, engineered plastics; Eurostar supplies a range of flame-retardant engineered plastics and expertise in halogen-free formulations.

In a Jan. 5 statement, Ascend said these materials will play an integral role in e-mobility, as well as in smart appliances, industrial automation and consumer electronics.

“Eurostar’s experience in compounded polyamides fits well within our own portfolio and manufacturing capabilities,” said John Saunders, Ascend’s vice president for Europe. “Their Starflam materials are enabling the transitions to clean energy and transportation, and smarter devices.”

The acquisition comes on the heels of Ascend’s purchase of the Italian firms Poliblend and Esseti Plast last year, as well as a compounding facility in China.

“We are following through on our strategy of becoming a more global, diversified and reliable supplier to our customers,” said Phil McDivitt, Ascend’s president and CEO. “While the past 10 months have been challenging, we have remained focused on providing our customers with the solutions and support they need to continue growing.”