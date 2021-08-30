Asahi Kasei to discontinue its clear styrenic block copolymer business

Citing falling profits, Japanese chemical company Asahi Kasei is discontinuing its business for Asaflex clear styrenic block copolymer.

Asaflex has been manufactured at Asahi Kasei’s Kawasaki Works since 1982, and is characterized by both superior transparency and high impact resistance. “As the polybutadiene-phase (i.e., the rubber-phase) dispersion in Asafle is on a finer scale than the wavelength of visible light, Asaflex has flexibility and hinge characteristics while maintaining high transparency,” company officials said. The material can be used in injection, extrusion, and for shrink film applications with high elongation.

“Recently…with the deterioration of its profitability caused by environmental factors such as obscure business prospects in major markets, it has become difficult to formulate a strategy for future expansion,” Asahi Kasei officials continued. “The decision was thus made to discontinue the business.”

Manufacture of the material will cease on March 31, 2023, they added, and sales will end on Sept. 30, 2023.